Here's what you can do in Winnipeg on New Year's Eve

The new year is just around the corner, and there are a number of events and celebrations taking place around Winnipeg to help people ring in 2023.

The following is a list of some of the events taking place on New Year’s Eve in the city, from family-friendly activities to late-night parties:

The Forks is holding a New Year’s Eve celebration with food, fireworks and live music. The celebration starts at 4 p.m. with an all-ages dance party. The fireworks show will take place at 8 p.m. The live entertainment will continue inside until 12:30 a.m.

The Manitoba Children’s Museum is hosting a ‘Top Hats & Tiaras’ event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 31. The party gives families a chance to dress up and participate in ginger ale toast and a balloon drop. The event will also feature snacks, a souvenir photograph and musical guests.

At the Park Theatre, there will be the Hot & Dirty New Year's Eve Dance Party beginning at 9 p.m. The dance party will feature funk and soul hits. Then on Jan. 1, kids can take part in the Wackydoodle Dance Party for Kids from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Park Theatre.

At the RBC Convention Centre, Berens River First Nation is putting on ‘A Manitoba Indigenous New Year’s Eve Gala and Social,’ with musical guests that include Charlie Major, The C-Weed Band, and Tracy Bone. Doors open at 4 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m., and the New Year’s Eve social at 9:30 p.m.

Manitoba music legend Burton Cummings will be performing at his namesake theatre on Dec. 31 for his 75th Birthday Bash. Those in attendance will receive a souvenir lanyard and laminate. The concert begins at 9 p.m.

At the Caboto Centre, Sorrentos is putting on a black-tie gala that includes a seven-course dinner and a midnight buffet. The gala will also feature live music.

At the Club Regent Event Centre, Tom Cochrane will be performing with guest Jennifer Hanson. Doors for the show open at 8 p.m., with the event beginning at 9 p.m.

Those looking for a laugh on New Year’s Eve can head to Rumor’s Restaurant and Comedy Club to see Kevin Bozeman perform. The comedy club is holding an early show at 7 p.m., as well as a later show at 10:15 p.m., which will include party favours and champagne.

Assiniboia Downs is holding a New Year’s Eve Gala, which includes a buffet from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and dancing until 2 a.m. The celebration also features a champagne toast at midnight, party favours and door prizes.

The Osborne Taphouse is hosting a New Year’s Eve bash with three sets from The Coveralls. The party begins at 9 p.m.

The 2nd annual New Year’s Eve Grande Ball is taking place at Damecca Lounge from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. The event will feature DJ DLO and Headrush.