Here's what you need to go to the gym in Ottawa with a vaccine passport

Two major fitness clubs are offering members in Ottawa and across Ontario a one-time check-in option for COVID-19 vaccine verification, so they don't have to flex their proof of vaccination card every time they work out.

The Ontario government's COVID-19 vaccine passport takes effect on Sept. 22, requiring non-essential businesses, including gyms, to require proof of full vaccination to access the facility. In order to be considered fully vaccinated, you need to have received two dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Both Movati and Goodlife Fitness say they will comply with the regulations, requiring all members to produce a physical or digital vaccination receipt to enter the facilities.

However, both fitness facilities are introducing an express option so you don't have to show your proof of vaccination every time you workout.

Here is a look at the COVID-19 vaccination policies for Movati and Goodlife Fitness.

GOODLIFE FITNESS

Starting Sept. 22, all Goodlife Fitness members will need to be fully vaccinated to access the club. Members will need to show proof of vaccination status and a photo ID to enter the facility.

Goodlife is introducing the Fast Pass, "A convenient option that will allow members in Ontario to access our clubs without having to show their vaccination documentation on each visit."

Goodlife says no copies or records of vaccination status will be kept.

To sign up for the optional Fast Pass, members are asked to do the following:

Ask a GoodLife Associate about adding Fast Pass to your account; Present the documentation required in your province - Ontario vaccination receipt (displayed on a mobile device or printed on paper), along with valid Government-Issued Identification matching that on the Immunization Record; Review and sign the required consent document.

If you do not wish to sign up for the Goodlife Fast Pass, you will need to show your proof of COVID-19 vaccination and a piece of government-issued ID during each visit.

Everyone must wear a mask in the club, except while working out at your workout station.

MOVATI

Movati says starting Sept. 22, members will need to produce the following documentation for visual inspection, to enter clubs in Ottawa and across Ontario

Your physical or digital vaccination receipt; and,

Your Government-issued photo ID.

Movati is also offering a one-time check-in at its Express Service Table at each club.

Members can visit the table in the lobby, where Movati team members will be on hand to process your proof of vaccination status. Team members will confirm your vaccination receipt and government ID.

"This is a one time process and once your vaccination status has been confirmed, you will be able to re-enter the club freely without further delay."

You must wear a mask while entering, exiting and walking around the club. You can remove your mask while engaged in fitness activity.