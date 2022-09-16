Here's what you need to know about Alberta's Queen Elizabeth II Memorial

On Monday, Sept. 19, the province will host an outdoor memorial honouring the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The solemn ceremony will be at the legislature grounds from 10 to 11 a.m., with a livestream available for those who cannot attend. Watch online on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

While Alberta declared Monday a provincial day of mourning, it will not be a statutory holiday. The province is inviting Albertans to participate in the outdoor ceremony or observe a moment of silence at 10 a.m. at their workplace or school.

According to the province, people attending the memorial are asked to dress for the weather as the program will proceed regardless of the weather, and no tents or shelter will be available.

Expect loud noises, as the ceremony will feature a 96-gun salute, with each round symbolizing a year of the monarch's life. Bringing earplugs is recommended by organizers.

No flowers are to be left behind, the province asks. In place of flowers, officials recommend donating to a charity Her Majesty championed, like the Canadian Red Cross Society or Canadian Cancer Society.

No pets will be permitted despite the ceremony taking place outdoors.

No public parking will be available, with organizers suggesting taking public transit as an alternative.

A drop-off zone for those with mobility issues will be available off 107 Street at the east gate to the Alberta Legislature.

The State Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will occur in London at Westminster Abbey at 4 a.m. (MST). Until then, the Queen is lying in state at Westminster Hall. A Committal Service will take place Monday evening at St. George's Chapel.

A national commemorative ceremony recognizing the Queen will also be held in Ottawa at Christ Church Cathedral at 11 a.m. (MST).

You can watch coverage of the State Funeral on CTV News starting at 2 a.m. (MST).