Here's what you need to know about Canada Day fireworks in Ottawa

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the rules for fireworks in Ottawa on Canada Day.

When can you set off fireworks in Ottawa?

Under Ottawa's Fireworks Bylaw, fireworks are only permitted on June 30, July 1 and July 2.

Location and age requirements for fireworks

The city of Ottawa says fireworks displays must be directly supervised by an adult, 18 years of age of older.

Fireworks are only allowed to be set off on private property, with permission from the property owner, according to the city.

Where are fireworks prohibited?

The city of Ottawa says fireworks are not allowed to be discharged on City property, including parks, sports fields and beaches.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board, Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, Le Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est and Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario do not allow fireworks to be discharged on all school premises, including all track and sports field areas.

The city says on private properties, fireworks cannot be discharged if it "poses danger to other individuals and properties," including any property near other homes, apartments, roadways, sidewalks and public spaces.

Under the Fireworks Bylaw, fireworks are prohibited on:

On any highway, street, lane, square or other public space

In or into any building, doorway or automobile

The sale of fireworks

The sale of consumer fireworks is prohibited in Ottawa, except on Canada Day and the seven business days leading up to it.

Display fireworks

The city of Ottawa says no person or group can hold a display of professional fireworks without obtaining a permit from the fire chief.

A permit fee is $57.

Firecrackers

Under the city of Ottawa's Fireworks Bylaw, the sale and use of firecrackers are strictly prohibited.

Fireworks safety tips

The Ottawa Fire Service has released some safety tips for discharging fireworks.

Appoint a responsible person to be in charge. Only adults who are aware of the hazards and essential safety precautions should handle and discharge fireworks.

Carefully read and follow the label directions on fireworks packaging.

Always keep a water hose or pail of water close by when discharging fireworks.

Discharge fireworks well away from combustible materials like buildings, trees and dry grass.

Keep onlookers a safe distance away, upwind from the area where fireworks are discharged.

Light only one firework at a time and only when they are on the ground. Never try to light a firework in your hand or re-light dud fireworks.

Discharge fireworks only if wind conditions do not create a safety hazard.

Keep sparklers away from children. Sparklers burn extremely hot and can ignite clothing, cause blindness and result in severe burns. As the sparkler wire remains hot for some minutes after burnout, it should be immediately soaked in water to avoid injury.

If someone gets burned, run cool water over the wound for three to five minutes and seek medical attention, if necessary.

Fire chief can ban fireworks

Ottawa's fire chief has the power to ban residents from launching fireworks, if there are concerns it could spark a fire.

Council voted Wednesday to give the fire chief the authority to ban fireworks due to the wildfires in Ontario and Quebec, and the dry conditions Ottawa has seen this month.

As of 1:35 p.m. Thursday, fireworks are permitted in Ottawa for the Canada Day weekend.

Where can I see fireworks in Ottawa on Canada Day?

Here is a list of public fireworks displays in Ottawa on June 30 and Canada Day