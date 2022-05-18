Here's what you need to know about fireworks in Ottawa over the Victoria Day long weekend

You can only set off fireworks to celebrate Victoria Day on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in Ottawa over the holiday weekend.

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services are reminding residents about the rules for hosting a fireworks display over the holiday weekend after the city received several complaints about noise and the discharge of fireworks near residential buildings and crowds last year.

Bylaw officers received 163 calls for noise and fireworks violations on Canada Day and dozens of complaints about fireworks on Victoria Day last year. Firefighters responded to eight fires caused by fireworks over the May long weekend in 2021, including four grass fires.

Under Ottawa's Fireworks Bylaw, people can only discharge fireworks on Victoria Day, and the day before and after the holiday. Fireworks must be discharged by someone 18 years of age or older on private property.

Officials say you cannot discharge fireworks in or into any building, doorway, automobile or on any highway or street.

Fireworks displays in Ottawa

There are two fireworks displays in Ottawa over the Victoria Day long weekend.

Canadian Tulip Festival will host a fireworks display at 10 p.m. Sunday at Commissioners Park

Victoria Day Fireworks at the Rideau Carleton Raceway. Fireworks are scheduled for Monday at dusk

Fireworks are permitted May 22, 23 and 24 in celebration of Victoria Day.



Please follow safety regulations, the Fireworks By-law: https://t.co/55MKhbZuI0 @OttFire @OttFirePrevent #OttCity pic.twitter.com/Dom9QtfjGh