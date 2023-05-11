Here's what you need to know about free fishing in Ontario this weekend
In honour of Mother's Day on Sunday, Canadians can fish for free in Ontario without a license all weekend. Here is what you need to know.
Four times a year, the province holds free fishing and May 13-14 is the second weekend this year.
Other weekends include Father's Day and Family Day, as well as a full week July 1-9.
Free rods and reels are loaned out through TackleShare, a program run by the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters.
Find a location where you can borrow free fishing gear near you.
"Whether you’re new to fishing or an experienced angler, it’s a great way to bond with family this Mother’s Day weekend," said Graydon Smith, minister of natural resources and forestry, in a news release.
"This is a fantastic way for families to get out and enjoy one of Ontario’s greatest natural resources – our beautiful lakes, rivers and streams."
Conservation licence catch limits and size restrictions apply and anglers must carry identification with name and birth date. Make sure to check the fisheries zone for species you can catch.
Looking for a good fishing spot, find one here.
Everything you need to know about fishing in Ontario can be found here.
