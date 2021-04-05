Here's what you need to know about getting the COVID-19 vaccine in the Saskatoon area

Who can get vaccinated now?

On Monday April 5 a drive-thru COVID-19 immunization clinic will begin operating at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon.

The clinic will be inoculating eligible residents with the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority(SHA). The clinic will be administering the vaccine on a first-come, first-serve basis for residents 55 years of age and older only, the SHA said.

The vaccination clinic will operate between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, and between 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. until the vaccine supply is gone on Tuesday, and according to the SHA. Those seeking to head through the drive-thru clinic will be directed to enter Prairieland Park from St. Henry Avenue.

A drive-thru immunization clinic will open in Warman starting tomorrow.

The clinic at the Warman Fire Hall will be open between 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Anyone 55 years of age and older can receive the AstraZeneca vaccine on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The SHA said it will operate with the hours until the vaccine runs out.Generally, Saskatchewan residents 58 years or older and people who are 50 years of age or older living in the Northern Administrative District are eligible to get their dose.

Individuals who are clinically extremely vulnerable who have an eligibility letter.

All remaining phase one health care workers.

People can schedule their shot 24/7 using the province’s dedicated website. They will need a Saskatchewan health card to make an appointment.

The Vaccine Call Centre will operate from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week at 1-833-SASK-VAX (1-833-727-5829).

Where are the vaccines being distributed?

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will operate 230 vaccine clinics in more than 180 communities across the province.

Mass immunization clinics will be the province’s primary mode of vaccine delivery in the second phase of the rollout. Appointments will be needed for these sites.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is expediting the opening of additional drive thru and walk-in clinics in Regina, Saskatoon, Yorkton, Moose Jaw, Weyburn, Swift Current, Prince Albert, Lloydminster and North Battleford.

These clinics are expected to have longer wait times and lineups.

Mobile immunization units are self-contained clinics that will be used to reach rural, remote and vulnerable populations in Saskatchewan.

Community clinics will also be available through pharmacies, doctor’s offices, partnerships with community organizations, First Nations clinics and partnerships with large businesses and industries.

What about the second dose?

A second dose of vaccine is given about six weeks after a first shot, between 38 to 42 days according to guidance by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

The second appointment will likely be made online or by calling Saskatchewan’s HealthLine 811.

Remember - the vaccine doesn’t give immediate immunity

The province says that going back to normal life will take time. Those who have received the vaccine are still expected to follow public health measures.

If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, or are immunocompromised or have an auto-immune disorder, it is advised to talk to your doctor before getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is free.