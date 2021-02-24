Nearly a year after the first infection was found in the province, Ontario reached a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19 on Dec. 14, 2020.

On that date, the first dose of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus was administered in the province.

Personal support worker Anita Qudangen’s shot was followed by applause as she sat in a chair inside a downtown Toronto hospital.

Since then, amid substantial supply issues, more than 250,000 people in Ontario have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

Now, as more doses become available and more needles go into arms across the province, many questions remain.

CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of answers to some of those questions here:

WHO CAN GET VACCINATED RIGHT NOW?

Staff and essential caregivers in long-term care homes, high-risk retirement homes and First Nations elder care homes can currently receive their shot, according to the provincial government’s vaccine priority list.

As well, the Ontario government has prioritized Indigenous adults in northern remote and higher risk communities.

Health-care workers identified by the province as highest priority can also currently receive their vaccine followed by those identified as very high priority.

Highest priority:

All hospital and acute care staff in frontline roles with COVID-19 patients and/or with a high-risk of exposure to the disease, including those performing aerosol-generating procedures

All patient-facing health-care workers involved in the COVID-19 response

Medical first responders, including paramedics and firefighters

Community health-care workers serving specialized populations

Very high priority:

Frontline health-care workers in the following sectors and settings; acute care and other hospital settings, congregate settings, community care with high-risk of exposure and serving specialized patient populations, other health-care services for Indigenous populations, community care with high-risk of exposure and serving the general population, and laboratory services.

WHO IS NEXT IN LINE?

People 80 years of age or older are next on the Ontario government’s priority list, as well as staff, residents and caregivers in all retirement homes and other congregate care settings for seniors.

All Indigenous adults are also next to receive their shots, as are adult recipients of chronic home care.

Next in line is also health-care workers identified as high priority.

Community health-care workers with lower risk of exposure and serving special populations

Health-care workers in non-acute rehabilitation and therapy

All other public health workers

The province is in Phase 1 of its vaccination program. On Feb. 22, the province said it expects to begin administering shots to people 80 years of age or older in the third week of March. The province then expects to begin vaccinating those over the age of 75 starting on April 15 and people over 70 one month later. The target date for vaccinating people over the age of 65 is June 1, according to the province.

All essential workers will likely start receiving first doses of the vaccine during the first week of May, according to the province.

The vaccine will be available to the general public in Phase 3, which is projected to start in August.

HOW WILL I FIND OUT WHEN I CAN RECEIVE THE VACCINE?

How you find out when you can receive the vaccine will vary depending on your local public health units. On Feb. 22, Ontario announced it is tasking each of the province’s 34 local public health units with creating their own strategy for administering shots to residents of their region.

According to the province, health-care workers and those living in congregant settings may be contacted through hospital administration and the general public may be contacted in a variety of ways, including via home telephone or through your physician’s office.

The exact details of each local public health unit’s plan are not yet known. CTV News Toronto will update this article as more information becomes available.

WHERE DO I SIGN UP?

As part of their individual strategies, each local public health unit will outline where residents can sign up to receive their vaccine.

One of the ways available to them will be a web portal that the Ontario government is in the process of developing. A customer service desk will also eventually be available for those not comfortable using the online tool.

On Feb. 24, the head of the province’s COVID-19 vaccine task force said the web portal and call centre will be ready to go live on March 15.

Some health-care workers are able to sign up for their appointment through a virtual timesheet.

WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW BEFORE REGISTERING?

You will be asked to stay for 15 to 30 minutes after receiving the dose to monitor for any adverse events

As with all other medications and vaccines, the COVID-19 shot can cause side effects – the most frequent adverse reactions were typically mild or moderate in intensity and resolved within a few days

Some of the potential side effects include; pain at injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle or joint pain, chills, fever, swollen glands, diarrhea, nausea/vomiting, enlarged lymph nodes in your underarm

WHERE ARE THE VACCINES BEING ADMINISTERED?

All of Ontario’s local public health units will announce plans on where the vaccine will be distributed as doses become more widely available. The Ministry of Health said plans could include administering vaccines at mass immunization clinics in convention centres, warehouses or retail spaces, as well as pharmacies and physicians’ offices.

Currently, vaccines are being administered at hospitals, long-term care homes, retirement homes, and First Nations using mobile units.

In early 2021, a mass immunization clinic opened briefly at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in downtown Toronto to vaccinate some essential workers. The “proof of concept” site was expected to run for at least six weeks in order to gather data but closed after just two days due to supply shortage.

When supply is available the following clinic sites are ready to open, according to each local public health unit.

Toronto

Metro Toronto Convention Centre – 255 Front Street West

Toronto Congress Centre – 650 Dixon Road

Malvern Community Recreation Centre – 30 Sewells Road

The Hangar – 75 Carl Hall Road

Scarborough Town Centre – 300 Borough Drive

Cloverdale Mall – 250 The East Mall

Mitchell Field Community Centre – 89 Church Avenue

North Toronto Memorial Community Centre – 200 Eglinton Avenue West

Carmine Stefano Community Centre – 3100 Weston Road

York Region

Aaniin Community Centre – 5665 14th Avenue in Markham

Maple Community Centre – 10190 Keele Street in Vaughan

Richmond Green Sports Centre – 1300 Elgin Mills Road East in Richmond Hill

Georgina Ice Palace – 90 Wexford Drive in Georgina

Peel Region

7120 Hurontario Street in Mississauga

10 Peel Centre Drive in Brampton

Caledon East Community Complex – 6215 Old Church Road in Caledon East

Brampton Soccer Centre – 1495 Sandalwood Parkway East in Brampton

Paramount Fine Foods Centre, Sportsplex C – 5600 Rose Cherry Place in Mississauga

Durham Region

Durham College in Oshawa

Ontario Tech University in Oshawa

Chestnut Hills Development Complex – 1867 Valley Farm Road in Pickering

Halton Region

Gellert Community Centre – 10241 Eighth Line in Georgetown

St. Volodymyr Culture Centre – 1280 Dundas Street West in Oakville

Compass Point Bible Church – 1500 Kerns Road in Burlington

FirstOntairo Arts Centre – 1010 Main Street East in Milton

WHAT SHOULD I BRING TO MY APPOINTMENT?

Ontario health card

If you do not have an Ontario health care you are asked to bring another piece of photo identification that is government-issued, such as a drivers licence, passport, status card or other provincial health cards

Face mask

Immunization record to keep track of this vaccine and others

Assistive devices as needed

Reading glasses and/or hearing air if required

Support person if required

You should take your regular medication and eat meals as per usual

Do not wear any scented products

Wear a loose-fitting top so health-care provider can easily access your arm for the vaccination

WHEN DO I GET MY SECOND DOSE?

Initially, Ontario residents receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were advised to receive their second dose 21 days after the first dose. As well, those receiving the Moderna vaccine were advised to receive their second dose within 28 days of their first.

On Feb. 14, the provincial government said all second dose appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be conducted within 35 days and no later than 42 days of receiving the first dose to increase availability during a supply-limited time. This new messaging does not apply to residents of long-term care, high-risk retirement and First Nations elder care homes, as well as residents of other types of congregate care homes for seniors and those 80 years of age or older.

WHO DO I CONTACT IF I HAVE QUESTIONS?

Residents of Ontario can contact their local public health unit for further information on vaccine rollout plans.