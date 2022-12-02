Here's what you need to know about going through a check stop this holiday season

As the holiday party season begins, the Saskatchewan RCMP and Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) are keeping a close eye on impaired driving.

RCMP say there are more traffic check stops scheduled than average in the coming weeks.

“We have approximately 25 to 30 check stops planned throughout the whole province during the month of December,” Cpl. Marsha Shaw said.

When planned check stops are in place, Cpl. Shaw said officers are trying to get through as many vehicles as possible for screening.

“People are coming back from holiday celebrations and parties and maybe have had one or more cocktails than they usually have. That’s all we want to do is talk to the driver, perform a breath test and just make sure everyone is sober,” she said.

If someone comes across a check stop, Shaw said all they have to do is roll down their window, have their license and registration ready, and comply with a breath test if asked.

Under federal law passed in 2018, it is mandatory for drivers to cooperate with a breath test if asked by a police officer.

“A lot of people don’t know that,” Shaw said.

“It takes ten seconds of your time and that’s it. If they’re sober, they’re on their way.”

With more officers patrolling for impaired driving, SGI is reminding drivers of some alternatives to keep everyone safe if they are consuming alcohol or marijuana.

Those include calling a sober friend for a ride, choosing a designated driver, taking a cab or rideshare or staying put for the night.

“The number of charges that we’ve seen [in December] over the past few years is, I’d say, average or below average of what you see throughout the year,” Tyler McMurchy, a spokesperson with SGI, said.

“I think people are cognizant of the fact that enforcement is very strong. They do have holiday plans, but they also make those plans for safe rides home.”

SGI said party hosts should ensure their guests are getting home safe or should offer them a place to stay if intoxicated.

If a driver is caught behind the wheel while impaired, there are a number of penalties they could face.

There is a zero tolerance policy for drug impairment. If a roadside saliva test detects any marijuana, SGI said the penalty starts with a three day vehicle impoundment and a three day license suspension for an experienced driver. Penalties are higher for new drivers and repeat offenders.

There are criminal charges if a drug test detects consumption over a certain level.

With alcohol, the legal limit is .04 for experienced drivers. Anything exceeding that could result in a brief vehicle impoundment, license suspension, impaired driving education and Safe Driver Recognition penalties.

If a driver exceeds .08 on a test, there are criminal charges which comes with longer term license suspensions and impoundments, fines and potential jail time.

“And if you don’t get caught and cause a collision, you’re looking at human costs of injuries, death or extensive property damage for which you have no insurance,” McMurchy said.

“If you plan a safe ride, or help someone get home safe, it’s a win-win all around.”