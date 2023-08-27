Here's what you need to know about OC Transpo's new fall schedule
OC Transpo rolls out its fall schedule today, as the transit service prepares for the expected bump in ridership for back-to-school and work following the summer.
The new fall schedule includes service adjustments and seasonal service changes to meet the increased demand in ridership, along with school routes for the four school boards.
Here is a look at the fall service schedule changes. Full details on the fall schedule changes and schedules are available on octranspo.com.
O-Train Line 1
The O-Train Line 1 will continue to operate with single-car service between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations.
OC Transpo says there will be 11 single-car trains during the weekday morning peak period, 13 single-car trains during the weekday afternoon peak period and nine single-car trains during the weekday off-peak hours and on weekends. Trains will run every five minutes during the morning peak period, every four minutes during the afternoon peak period and every six minutes on weekday non-peak periods and weekends.
O-Train shuttle bus schedule
OC Transpo says shuttle buses will run every 10 minutes on weekdays between Blair Station and downtown and Tunney's Pasture Station and downtown.
Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.:
- Blair Station to downtown with service on Mackenzie King Bridge and on Albert Street
- Tunney’s Pasture to downtown with service on Slater Street and Mackenzie King Bridge
Monday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.:
- Downtown to Blair Station with service on Slater Street and Mackenzie King Bridge
- Downtown to Tunney’s Pasture Station with service on Mackenzie King Bridge and on Albert Street
O-Train Line 2
There will be no Trillium Line service for the start of the new school year, as construction continues on the new rail line between Bayview Station and Riverside South.
The R2 replacement bus service serving Carleton University will see frequency increased this fall to accommodate the seasonal return of higher ridership.
Peak period service will run every 10 minutes and midday and evening service will operate every 12 minutes. Additional trips will operate at major class times where needed to increase capacity, according to the transit service.
Routes 25, 56, and 57 will return to their regular non-summer schedules.
School service
OC Transpo says school service will resume on Aug. 29 for the two French boards, while school service resumes Sept. 5 for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board schools.
New school routes are being added this school year:
- Cedarview Middle School: New school routes 682 and 683 will be introduced to provide service for students living in the Barrhaven, Jockvale, and Half Moon Bay neighbourhoods.
- St. Joseph High School: New school routes 677 and 679 will be introduced to provide service for students living in the Old Barrhaven / Barrhaven West area.
Here is a look at the other service adjustments for the fall, according to OC Transpo.
- On weekdays, a supplemental trip on Route 7 will be added in the evening, from Carleton University to the Rideau Centre
- Route 18 will be extended to Parliament Station via Queen Street
- On weekdays, westbound morning trips on Route 51 will be adjusted to follow the regular routing via Lincoln Heights instead of remaining on Croydon Avenue
- On weekends, select trips on Route 61 will be extended between Terry Fox Station and CARDELREC Recreation Complex Goulbourn on Shea Road
- On weekdays, schedule adjustments will be made to routes 74 and 75 to improve on-time performance. The same number of trips will still provide the same capacity, according to OC Transpo.
- Route 74 will be extended from Nepean Woods Station to Riverview Station, in preparation for the future further extension to Limebank Station when Line 2 opens
- On weekdays, one trip northbound in the morning and one trip southbound in the afternoon on Route 75 will be extended between Barrhaven Centre Station and Cambrian
- On weekdays, new trips on Route 88 will be added between Baseline and Hurdman stations
- On weekdays, the short trips on Route 198 that do not serve Greenboro Station will be withdrawn