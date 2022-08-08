Here's what you need to know about Paxlovid in Sask.

Here’s everything you need to know about accessing the COVID-19 antiviral medication Paxlovid in Saskatchewan.

The antiviral medication Paxlovid is a pill based treatment that can limit the severity of COVID-19 when taken early in the course of an infection with mild to moderate symptoms, according to Health Canada.

The medication first became available in Saskatchewan in Jan. of 2022. It has since been distributed to pharmacies across the province.

The medication is recommended for adults 18 years and older, who have tested positive for COVID-19 and who are at an increased risk of serious symptoms that would require hospitalization.

Paxlovid is available in many pharmacies in communities across Saskatchewan, including locations in major centres such as Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert and Moose Jaw.

These include, Safeway, Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaws, FreshCo, Rexall, Sherwood Co-op, Walmart, Sobeys, Medicine Shoppe and many more.

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Paxlovid is currently available at 251 locations across the province.

A complete list of the pharmacies as well as an interactive map can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan’s website.

The Paxlovid treatment consists of three tablets taken every 12 hours for five days. Treatment with Paxlovid must start within five days of symptom onset, according to the SHA.

Health Canada warns the antiviral medication may interact with numerous medications, including heart medicines, some antibiotics, hormonal contraceptives, as well as medicines used to treat erectile dysfunction, blood cholesterol, and seasonal allergies.

A full list of the drug interactions can be found on Health Canada’s website.