Here's what you need to know about the 2022 municipal election in Ottawa

One new ward, six wards will have a new name, mail-in voting for the first time and a new mayor will be elected.

The 2022 municipal election campaign kicks off today, with several changes coming to the voting process and Ottawa’s municipal electoral map.

Election Day is set for Monday, Oct. 24.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know for the municipal election campaign in Ottawa.

When is Election Day

Voters head to the polls in the municipal election on Oct. 24. Polling stations will be open between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

There will be several advance voting opportunities ahead of the election.

New Mayor

Ottawa will have a new mayor for the first time in 10 years.

Jim Watson announced in December that he would not be seeking re-election after three terms as mayor of Ottawa.

New faces

There will be at least seven new councillors at Ottawa City Hall after the municipal election.

Four councillors have said they will not be seeking re-election – Jean Cloutier, Keith Egli, Jan Harder and Scott Moffatt. Two current councillors have said they will be running for Mayor – Diane Deans and Catherine McKenney.

Ottawa is also adding one new ward for the 2022 election, giving the city a 24th elected councillor at the council table.

New ward

The city of Ottawa is adding a new ward for the 2022 municipal election to address population growth.

The 24th ward will be known as "Ward 24 – Barrhaven East"

City staff say the new name is for "Geographic Identification." The map for the new Barrhaven East ward boundaries is available on the city of Ottawa's website.

New ward names

Six wards in the city of Ottawa are being renamed to reflect geographical names and community names.

Here is a look at the new names for the six wards

Ward 1– Orléans becomes Orléans East-Cumberland

Ward 2– Innes becomes Orléans West-Innes

Ward 3 – Barrhaven becomes Barrhaven West

Ward 19– Cumberland becomes Orléans South-Navan

Ward 21– Rideau-Goulbourn becomes Rideau-Jock

Ward 22– Gloucester-South Nepean becomes Riverside South-Findlay Creek

Mail-in ballots

Ottawa residents can cast a ballot via the mail.

This will be the first city-wide municipal election to use mail-in balloting to vote.

Electors can fill out an application for a special mail-in ballot on the city of Ottawa's website from Sept. 1 to Sept. 16. Mail-in ballots must be received at the Elections Office or the Client Service Centres by 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Who is eligible to run?

A person is eligible to be a candidate for mayor or city councillor if they are:

A resident of the City of Ottawa, or an owner or tenant of land in the City of Ottawa, or the spouse of such an owner or tenant

A Canadian citizen

At least 18 years old

Not legally prohibited from voting

A person is eligible to be a candidate for school board trustee if they are:

A Canadian citizen

At least 18 years old

A resident within the school board's area of jurisdiction

A supporter of that school board

Not legally prohibited from voting

Key dates

May 2 – First day candidates may file their nomination forms for the office of mayor, councillor and school board trustee

Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. – Deadline for candidates to file, change office, or withdraw their nomination forms

Sept. 9 – First day an election sign can be placed on private property and public property

Sept. 24, 25, 26 and 27 – Special Advance Vote Day opportunities for electors to cast their ballot between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Oct. 7 – Advance Vote Day opportunity for electors to cast their ballot between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Oct. 14 – Advance Vote Day opportunity for electors to cast their ballot between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Oct. 24 – Voting Day. Voting places will be open between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.