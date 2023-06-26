Here’s what you need to know about the 2023 Ford Fireworks

Many Windsor and Detroit residents consider the Ford Fireworks over the Detroit River the unofficial kickoff to summer.

Weather permitting, the annual fireworks are set to blast off at 9:55 p.m. Monday.

The theme this year is “Splash into Summer.”

Viewing options:

A number of venues have special viewing parties along Windsor’s Waterfront.

Bistro at the River still has some space left for its Windsor Riverfront Fireworks Party, while tickets for a family fun evening in support of the Fight Like Mason Foundation at the St. Clair Centre of the Arts are close to sold out.

However, organizers say the best seats are also along the riverside parks and people are invited to bring a lawn chair.

Street closures:

Authorities remind drivers some downtown streets will close to vehicle traffic starting at 6 p.m.

Windsor police are making a special request.

All families attending the show along the riverfront are being asked to take photo of their kids at the beginning of the event, in the same clothes they’re wearing that night.

Police say this will ensure you can provide officers with a recent and accurate photo if they are separated during the evening.

Shuttle Service:

As an alternative, Transit Windsor has a free shuttle service to and from Devonshire Mall and the transit authority has deatails online.

Bike Parking:

Again the Windsor Bicycling Committee and Bike Windsor Essex offer free monitored bike parking at Charles Clark Square from 6 until 11 p.m.

Rain date:

If needed, a rain date is scheduled for the same time on Tuesday.