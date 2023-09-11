Here's what you need to know about the additional trains on the O-Train line starting today

More trains will be running along the Confederation Line during the morning and afternoon peak periods today, including some double-car trains, to keep passengers moving along the O-Train line.

There has been an increase in ridership on O-Train Line 1 following Labour Day as students return to university, college and high school and more employees return to the office, while some riders have complained about full trains and platforms.

Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar says OC Transpo is responding to increases in customer volumes during the weekday peak periods.

Starting today, the number of trains running during peak periods will increase from 13 to 17, with some of those trains running as a double car.

"OC Transpo anticipates that the service frequency will provide sufficient capacity for customers," Amilcar said. "The operations team will continue to closely monitor and adjust service as needed."

OC Transpo says trains will operate approximately every four minutes during the weekday morning and afternoon rush hours.

The Transit Service launched single-car service in August as service resumed following the 28-day maintenance shutdown, with Amilcar saying there was enough capacity to meet demand. New maintenance requirements for OC Transpo state all front and wheel axles on LRT vehicles must be replaced every 60,000 km.

While more trains will be running along the Confederation Line this week, fewer shuttle buses will be on the roads.

OC Transpo will no longer be running the western Shuttle Express between Tunney's Pasture Station and downtown Ottawa during peak periods.

"Ridership between Tunney’s Pasture Station and downtown is significantly lower with approximately five to 10 customers per trip," Amilcar said.

The eastern Shuttle Express between Blair Station and downtown Ottawa will continue to operate, with buses every 10 minutes during weekday morning and afternoon rush hours.