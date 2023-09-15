Here's what you need to know about the Canada Army Run in Ottawa

Ten thousand runners are expected to run through the streets of Ottawa this weekend for the Canada Army Run.

The 16th Canada Army Run on Sunday morning features a 5K, 10K and half-marathon, with the start line at Laurier Avenue and Elgin Street and the finish line next to the National War Memorial.

"We're really excited to have everybody back this weekend," Maj. Lesley Quinlan, Canada Army Run run director, told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal.

The Canada Army Run returns to its traditional third weekend of September spot after being moved to November last year following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Money raised during the Canada Army Run supports Support Our Troops and Solider On, the two charitable funds supported by the Canadian Armed Forces.

"It's a really great, inclusive event. We want everyone to have a fun, positive experience with the army at this outreach and, again, help us raise money for Support Our Troops and Soldier On," Quinlan said.

The 5K starts at 8 a.m. on Sunday, followed by the 10K at 9 a.m. and the half-marathon at 9:30 a.m.

OC Transpo is starting O-Train service one hour early on Sunday at 7 a.m. to accommodate runners heading downtown for the Canada Army Run.

"We really encourage people to take transit whenever possible because, of course, there will be road closures in the area," Quinlan said.

Here's what you need to know for the Canada Army Run

Start times

5K – 8 a.m. (7:50 a.m. start for Soldier On Wave)

10K - 9 a.m. (8:30 a.m. start for Soldier On Wave)

Half-marathon – 9:30 a.m. (9:20 a.m. start for Soldier On Wave)

Race Kit pick-up

The race kit pickup is at the Cartier Square Drill Hall on Queen Elizabeth Driveway

Friday – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Canada Army Run expo is also at the Cartier Square Drill Hall on Saturday and Sunday.