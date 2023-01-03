Here's what you need to know about the City of Regina's Residential Road Snow Plow

The City of Regina began its Residential Road Snow Plow on Jan. 3 after receiving about 14 centimetres of snow over the past week.

Every residential street will be plowed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. every day until complete between Jan. 3 and 16.

Tyler Bien, manager of winter maintenance, said while Regina has more than 500 kilometres of residential roads, the city is on track to complete the plowing in 12 days.

“If the weather cooperates with us, that will be enough days,” he said. “It does give us enough time, we have a lot of crews out on the street performing this work and it happens very quickly.”

If there does happen to be a large snowfall before the 16th, Bien said the Residential Snow plow will be put on pause so crews can work on major roads to make sure they are safe.

Bien said residents should move their vehicles off the street when their neighbourhood is set to be plowed so crews do not have to work around vehicles.

“When you move your car off the road, it allows our plow teams to be the most efficient and effective as we can,” he said. “When they don’t have to go around parked vehicles, they can clear the road a lot better.”

“There is the risk that there will be a snow ridge beside your vehicle if you leave it parked on the road, and if that does happen, the crews will not be back out to remove that snow from around your parked vehicles to get your car out.”

People can type in their address online to see when crews will be plowing in their areas.

Bien said people can also download the City of Regina app to get alerts to move their vehicles.