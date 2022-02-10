Protesters target Ottawa airport as 'Freedom Convoy' occupation reaches 14-day mark

A group of truck convoy protesters made their way to the Ottawa Airport on Thursday morning, the latest expansion of the demonstration as it reaches the end of its second week.

The truck drivers arrived at the airport shortly after 8 a.m. and began driving slowly around the loop at the airport and honking their horns, in both the arrivals and departures lanes.

One of the organizers said on a live feed of the demonstration that they planned to stay and slow-roll the airport for "hours."

An airport authority spokesperson said about 60 to 70 light trucks were circling the arrivals and departures roadways, and advised people with travel plans to give themselves extra time.

"Airport traffic is already extremely light due to the pandemic so the impact so far is minimal," Krista Kealey said in an email. "We are monitoring the situation with our security and airport policing teams and advise anyone who is travelling today to give themselves extra time to get to the airport."

"We are very disappointed that the protesters have chosen to disrupt an industry that has already been decimated by the pandemic," she added. "Disrupting our airport will hurt people who are already suffering, including passengers and employees who rely on our industry for their livelihood and wellbeing."

The roadways were clear by around 11 a.m.

The protesters' latest move came days after a judge granted a 10-day interim injunction to silence horn-honking downtown. However, that injunction only applies to a specific area in the city's core.

Ottawa police issued a warning Wednesday to protesters blocking downtown streets they could face criminal charges, and Bylaw Services is increasing fines for noise and idling violations in a bid to break up the demonstration that has gridlocked several downtown streets.

On Thursday, police said people were flooding 911 and their non-emergency line with phone calls.

"We are aware of a concerted effort to flood our 911 and non-emergency policing reporting line," police tweeted. "This endangers lives and is completely unacceptable."

"It is a crime to unnecessarily call 911 or our non-emergency number (613-236-1222). We track calls and will charge anyone deliberately interfering with emergencies."

Police also said Thursday morning that officers negotiated for a dozen more trucks to leave the staging area on Coventry Road, near the Ottawa baseball stadium.

Ten trucks also left the Bank and Laurier area, and one was towed for obstructing traffic near Nepean and Bank streets.

Mayor Jim Watson says he's confident additional police resources will be on the ground in Ottawa by the weekend as the demonstration reaches a 14th day.

Watson says he has had "encouraging" conversations with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal officials for increased resources, after Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly said the service needed an additional 1,800 officers and staff to police the demonstration.

"I have every confidence that we'll see additional officers here for the weekend, which tend to be the more challenging times with respect to behaviour down in the red zone," Watson said on Wednesday, noting officers may have to travel from across the country to Ottawa.

"I made it very clear that there's a sense of urgency that we need these officers sooner than later, and that message was received and acknowledged."

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told reporters the RCMP is coordinating with Ottawa police and Ontario Provincial Police on additional resources.

"We will continue to provide that support, as much as we can," Mendicino said, adding officials are studying the Ottawa police plan for more resources.

Watson was scheduled to speak with Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones later on Wednesday.

Police are warning people remaining in the demonstration zone that it is a criminal offence to obstruct, interrupt or interfere with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property.

"The unlawful act of blocking streets in the downtown core is resulting in people being denied the lawful use, enjoyment and operation of their property," police said, adding the offence is known as mischief to property.

"We are providing you notice that anyone blocking streets or assisting others in the block of streets may be committing a criminal offence. You must immediately cease further unlawful activity or you may face charges."

Meantime, Ottawa Bylaw Services received judicial approval to increase fines for bylaw offences.

Fines for violations (previous fine in parentheses)

Noise Bylaw - $1,000 ($490)

Idling Bylaw - $1,000 ($100)

Use of Care of Road Bylaw - $1,000 ($350)

Open Air Fire Bylaw - $1,000 ($100)

CITY COMMITTEE MEETING DISRUPTED

Hackers appeared to disrupt the start of Ottawa's planning committee meeting to discuss the parking garage for the new Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus.

The message "OTTAWA POLICE HAS FAILED ITS CITIZENS" appeared on the YouTube stream of the meeting for several minutes. The message later said, "Jim Watson has failed us. Sloly has failed us. Trudeau has failed us."

The meeting resumed a few minutes later with a new YouTube feed, and the hacked video feed was removed from the city's channel.

"We were able to resolve the security issue that allowed someone to briefly gain access to the livestream for the planning committee," Caitlin Salter-MacDonald, Ottawa's Manager of Council and Committee Services, told the committee when the meeting restarted.

"We believe that issue has been resolved, we've been in touch with IT and we'll be doing a review after the meeting to ensure that does not reoccur again."

CONSERVATIVE PARTY CALLS FOR AN END TO THE BLOCKADES

The interim leader of the Conservative Party says it's time for the blockades around Parliament Hill and at border crossings in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario to come to an end.

"I believe the time has come for you to take down the barricades, stop the disruptive action, and come together," said Candice Bergen in the House of Commons.

"The economy that you want to see reopened, is hurting."

The opposition tabled a motion calling on the federal government to present a plan to lift all federal COVID-19 mandates and restrictions by the end of the month.

POSSIBLE SCHOOL PROTESTS

Ottawa's public school board says it is aware of posts on social media about "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators driving past schools.

"This idea is unacceptable," the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board said on Twitter.

"We have reached out to the Ottawa Police Service and know that they are monitoring the situation. While we have no reports of concerning activity from schools, our staff are aware and will continue to make safety our first priority."

The Renfrew County District School Board says it's aware of information circulating online inviting students, parents and others to protest at schools on Friday.

"As a precaution the District has been in touch with the Ontario Provincial Police to inform them of the potential for protests. Should a protest occur and it is judged to be unlawful or dangerous, the OPP will attend and assist," said the board in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.



"The safety of our students is a priority and school staff will monitor to make certain that no bus and vehicle traffic is prohibited from entering or exiting school property. This will be done as per our safe school procedures."

COUNTER-PROTEST

Residents fed up with the ongoing occupation gathered at Ottawa police headquarters on Elgin Street Wednesday evening for another counter-protest.

“The citizens of Ottawa deserve a safe city to live in,” said Chris Ducas, one of the organizers. “We are looking to just get our city back. We are not trying to be confrontational with the occupiers or the police.”

Ducas said the group has hundreds of supporters online, but only a few are comfortable standing outside of police headquarters because of safety concerns.

He also called for a “full audit” of how things got to this point.

“there needs to be an understanding as to why the Ottawa police did not listen to the federal government in relation to keeping the trucks out of the downtown core,” he said, “There needs to be an apology to the residents…of the downtown core. Their lives have been terrorized over the last two weeks.”

“The police have failed them, frankly.”

INJUNCTION

The city of Ottawa's top lawyer says the city is in conversation with Ottawa police about a possible injunction targeting the demonstration.

"My team is ready to move quickly, we are prepared ... that material is ready to go, we just need to identify what we would be asking the court to stop. And then what the enforcement tools would look like," city solicitor David White said.

White says the city must ensure the injunction application isn't too broad and police can enforce it.

- with files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy and Dylan Dyson, and CTVNews.ca Online Politics Producer Rachel Aiello