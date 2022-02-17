Here's what you need to know about the new COVID-19 rules in Ottawa

Ottawa moves into the next step of the COVID-19 reopening plan today, lifting capacity limits at restaurants, bars, gyms, cinemas and meeting and event spaces.

The Ontario government is moving to the next phase of the COVID-19 measures being eased, saying key public health and health system indicators are continuing to improve.

Starting today, private social gathering sizes increase to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. Capacity limits are also lifted at several indoor public settings where proof of vaccination is required.

In a statement this week, medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said the level of Omicron in Ottawa is continuing to decline.

"We continue to urge caution especially for those at higher risk of severe illness due to COVID-19 and we continue to support people in higher-risk settings," Etches said.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's reopening and the new capacity restrictions starting today in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

SOCIAL GATHERING LIMITS

50 people indoors

100 people outdoors

ORGANIZED PUBLIC EVENTS

50 people indoors

No limits outdoors

REMOVING CAPACITY LIMITS

Ontario is removing capacity limits at the following indoor public settings where proof of vaccination is required

Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments without dance facilities

Non-spectator areas of sports and recreational fitness facilities, including gyms

Cinemas

Meeting and event spaces, including conference centres or convention centres

Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments

Indoor areas of settings that choose to opt-in to proof of vaccination requirements

CAPACITY LIMITS

Here are the capacity limits for venues

50 per cent of the usual seating capacity at sports arenas (Canadian Tire Centre, Arena at TD Place)

Allowing 50 per cent of the usual seating capacity for concert venues and theatres

Indoor capacity limit of 25 per cent for the following locations where proof of vaccination is required: Nightclubs, restaurants where there is dancing, bathhouses and sex clubs

WEDDINGS, FUNERALS AND RELIGIOUS SERVICES

Capacity limits for indoor weddings, funerals or religious services, rites or ceremonies is the number of people who can maintain two metres of physical distance

Capacity limits are removed if the location opts-in to use proof of vaccination or if the service, rite, or ceremony is occurring outdoors

RETAIL STORES

Capacity limits in other indoor public settings, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, retail and shopping malls, will be maintained at, or increased to, the number of people who can maintain two metres physical distance.