Here's what you need to know about the Zellers grand opening in Edmonton on Thursday
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
Zellers will make its return to Edmonton on Thursday.
The brand will open a location within the Hudson's Bay store at Kingsway.
It will be located in the upper level of the store, and will offer lifestyle, clothing and home products.
- Zellers opening inside Hudson’s Bay stores in Ontario, Alberta this week
- Zellers reveals its food truck menu featuring 'comeback' items
- Here's what we know about Zellers' return to Edmonton this year
Thursday's grand opening will include a DJ, prizes, and a visit from the Zellers Food Truck.
The food truck will be located outside of the Hudson's Bay near Entrance 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or until everything is sold out.
In addition to the Kingsway location, Hudson's Bay will open 24 other Zellers locations within its stores, including locations in Calgary's Sunridge Mall and the Medicine Hat Mall.
-
Amidst diversity concerns on the London Police Services Board, a single vacant seat draws 54 applicantsThere’s unexpectedly high interest to join the London Police Services Board, but it’s yet to be seen if the upcoming appointment will address the diversity deficit on the oversight committee.
-
Search of 2 Chilliwack properties results in seizure of guns, drugs, cash: RCMP investigatingSearch warrants executed at two properties in Chilliwack last week resulted in the seizure of multiple firearms and thousands of doses of fentanyl, Mounties revealed Wednesday.
-
First road in Muskoka to be renamed to honour local Indigenous cultureThe District of Muskoka approved changing the name of Muskoka Road 38 in an effort to move towards a path of reconciliation.
-
New trial date set for man accused of killing B.C. teen Marissa ShenA new trial date has been set for a man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby nearly six years ago.
-
Wanted man turns himself in to Windsor PoliceA wanted suspect has turned himself in to Windsor, Ont. police following an investigation into an incident where a gun was allegedly fired in a home in the city’s east end last month.
-
Moncton city councillor weighs-in on decentralization of homeless servicesA Moncton city councillor has shared his thoughts on decentralizing services for the homeless in the downtown core.
-
Sask. nurses' union 'profoundly disappointed' in health budgetThe president of the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) says her membership, particularly those in their mid to late careers, are being “ignored” by the health budget released Wednesday.
-
Calgary company's hand-dyed yarn sought after by knitters all over the worldA Calgary store is becoming internationally known for its hand-dyed yarn.
-
If they don't stop the party, why put up the fence? Waterloo mayor explains Ezra Avenue fencingFor the second year in a row, the City of Waterloo chose to fence off Ezra Avenue for St. Patrick’s Day. For the second year in a row, the party simply shifted a short walk over to Marshall Street.