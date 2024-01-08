Here's what you need to know ahead of Tuesday's Ontario winter storm

Special weather statements have been issued in Toronto and much of southern Ontario calling for blowing snow and rain on Tuesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is forecasting messy conditions from Owen Sound to Sydenham, Ont., extending as far south as the Greater Toronto Area and as north as Bracebridge. The storm system is set to bring blowing snow and later, rainfall, which in some areas could lead to icy conditions, the agency says.

In Toronto, a special weather statement issued by the agency calls for up to 10 cm of snow on Tuesday morning, set to change into rain by the evening. Areas closer to Lake Ontario could see 20 to 40 mm of rainfall, the agency stated.

“Difficult travel conditions will be likely once the snow arrives,” the statement reads. “At this point, it appears that the heaviest snow will arrive after the morning commute, but that the afternoon commute could be significantly impacted.”

On Monday afternoon, Toronto Pearson International Airport said it was "closely monitoring" the storm in a statement shared to X, formerly Twitter.

"We do not anticipate any major disruptions to air traffic but if you are travelling tomorrow, consider leaving extra travel time and checking the status of your flight online," it said.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) said it is preparing for Tuesday’s winter storm, announcing plans to deploy additional TTC employees and maintenance vehicles to clear surfaces of snow, spread salt, and any other weather-related challenges. The transit network urges commuters to keep an eye on their travel routes ahead of time, which they can do so online or through one of the QR code signs displayed at bus stops.

Ontario Provincial Police are reminding drivers to be prepared for the “challenging driving conditions” Tuesday, urging them to give extra space in traffic and more time for the commute.

On Monday evening, the Toronto District School Board said it doesn't see any bus cancellations based on the forecast but added afternoon delays are possible.

As the week goes on, the messy weather can be expected to persist in Toronto. On Wednesday, rainfall and a high near 4 C, and on Thursday, flurries make their way back into the forecast as temperatures are expected to drop to the freezing mark.

The city saw its first significant snowfall of the year over the weekend when residents woke up to about five centimetres of accumulation.

