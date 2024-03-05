Here’s what you need to know before heading to Toronto Pearson for March Break
CTVNewsToronto.ca Journalist
Hannah Alberga
Toronto Pearson International Airport is gearing up for a busy travel period, providing travellers with tips ahead of March Break next week.
The airport is anticipating 140,000 people will move through the travel hub per day next week – up nearly 10 per cent from 2023.
Toronto Pearson Senior Communications and Media Relations Advisor Sean Davidson said the biggest influxes are expected at the beginning and end of next week.
At peak travel times, nearly 1,000 flights are scheduled to take off and land per day, he added.
“It’s like the entire city of Barrie coming through our door every single day here at the airport,” Davidson said on CP24 Tuesday.
To get ready, Pearson has provided tips for smooth travel:
- Reserve a spot in the security line up to 72 hours before a flight
- Digitally submit documents for entry into the United States to speed up U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspections
- Follow the live wait times dashboard to view real-time information ahead of arriving at the airport
- Check the peak travel times dashboard to see if you’re heading to the airport during a busy period
