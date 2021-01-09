Site reservations for the 2021 camping season at Saskatchewan’s national parks will open in April.

Parks Canada announced its reservation system will launch on Apr. 14, 2021, at 8 a.m. CST.

It said it decided to push its reservation launch to April, from the usual start in January, due to COVID-19.

“This will give you more time to consider the latest COVID-19 measures. It may also help reduce the need for cancellations,” an update on the Parks Canada website states.

Grasslands National Park and Prince Albert National Park will both be open for reservations from May to October.

Grasslands campgrounds will be reservable from May 1 to Oct. 11, while Prince Albert campgrounds will be available from May 21 to Oct. 11.

Parks Canada said COVID-19 may impact the dates that reservations open.

Reservations will be available online through the Parks Canada website.