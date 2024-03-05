Here's when clocks spring forward in Ottawa

Ottawa will spring forward one hour this weekend, giving us an extra hour of sunlight at the end of the day.

Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, with clocks moving ahead one hour.

All of Ontario and Quebec will change their clocks as part of the bi-annual time change and the switch from standard time to daylight saving time.

Daylight saving time will end on November 3.

Sunrise/Sunset

The clock springing forward one hour means the sun will set an hour later.

Sunset is set for 6:01 p.m. on Saturday, while the sun will set at 7:02 p.m. on Sunday.

The time change means the sun will rise an hour later. Sunrise is scheduled for 6:25 a.m. on Saturday and 7:23 a.m. on Sunday.

The days in Ottawa are getting longer as we move out of winter and into spring.

According to www.timeandate.com, Ottawa will see 11 hours and 23 minutes of sunshine today, while there will be 11 hours and 39 minutes of daylight on Sunday and 12 hours and 46 minutes on March 31.

The end of daylight saving time?

The Ontario Legislature passed a bill from former Ottawa West-Nepean MPP Jeremy Roberts in 2020 to make daylight saving time permanent.

However, Ontario will only end the bi-annual time change if Quebec and New York State also move to daylight saving time.

In 2022, the U.S. Senate approved a bill to make daylight saving time permanent. However, the bill did not pass the House of Representatives. A new bill was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives in March 2023 to make daylight saving time the "new, permanent standard time," but the bill remains idle.