Here's when frigid temperatures will arrive in Ottawa

Ottawa could see its coldest temperatures in years as the polar vortex strengthens over the region for the next couple of days.

The dangerous blast of cold weather will begin Thursday night and is expected to continue until Saturday. Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the region calling for wind chill values of -40 to -45 overnight Thursday.

"After moderating during the day Friday, wind chills are again forecast to reach near minus-40 Friday night into Saturday morning," Environment Canada said.

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia. The extreme cold warning covers all of eastern Ontario and west Quebec.

"Those wind chills are quite concerning," David Phillips, senior climatologist at Environment Canada, told CTV Morning Live. "This certainly will be the coldest moment of the winter."

Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite warning for overnight Thursday until further notice.

Snow squall watch in effect

Environment Canada has also issued a snow squall watch for the region, saying brief, intense snowfall is expected to develop Thursday afternoon and evening.

The weather agency is warning of snow accumulations of up to 5 cm in an hour or two and wind gusts up to 70 km/h.

"Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common," the watch says.

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero."

Temperature to drop Thursday night

By Thursday evening the temperature will drop dramatically with an overnight low of -29 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -40 and frostbite could develop within minutes.

Friday’s forecast high of -26 C, and the wind chill will make it feel more like -42. It will be sunny but windy with gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour.

Skies will stay clear Friday evening and temperatures will drop to -27 C overnight.

"Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant," Environment Canada said. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

Warmer weekend

Things will warm up slightly on Saturday with sunny skies and a high of -17 C.

On Sunday, temperatures will rocket back up to above freezing. The high that day is 1 C, with a 70 per cent chance of snow.