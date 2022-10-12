Here's when gas prices will drop 5 cents a litre in Ottawa

Ottawa motorists will want to wait one more day to fill up the gas tank.

Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop five cents a litre Thursday morning at gas stations in Ottawa and across Ontario.

McTeague says prices will drop to $1.629 a litre in Ottawa.

Gas prices increased 16 cents a litre in Ottawa and across Ontario last week as global circumstances, including OPEC's decision to cut oil production, caused a spike in gas prices.

Most stations in Ottawa are selling gas for 167.9 cents a litre on Wednesday.

According to Ottawagasprices.com, the average price of gasoline in Ottawa one year ago was $1.37 a litre.