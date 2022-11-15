iHeartRadio

Here's when gas prices will drop 5 cents a litre in Ottawa


Ottawa motorists will want to wait until Wednesday to fill up the gas tank.

Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop seven cents a litre overnight, to 158.9 cents a litre.

Gas prices are also expected to decline across southern Ontario.

The prices at the pumps have been on a rollercoaster ride over the past three weeks.  Prices jumped 20 cents a litre over four days in late October before dropping.

According to ottawagasprices.com, the average price for gasoline one year ago was $1.38 in Ottawa.

