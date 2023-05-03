Here's when gas prices will drop 9 cents a litre in Ottawa

Ottawa motorists will want to wait a few days to fill up the gas tanks.

Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop nine cents a litre in Ottawa and across Ontario by Friday morning.

McTeague says oil prices are falling due to fears in the United States over a possible recession, the U.S. debt ceiling and the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to increase interest rates a quarter point.

Gas in Ottawa is expected to drop four cents a litre on Thursday to 152.9 cents a litre, followed by a five cents a litre drop on Friday to 147.9 cents a litre.

Ottawa motorists are paying $1.56 a litre for gas on Wednesday.

According to Ottawagasprices.com, gas was selling for $1.82 one year ago.