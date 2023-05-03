Here's when gas prices will drop 9 cents a litre in Ottawa
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
Ottawa motorists will want to wait a few days to fill up the gas tanks.
Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop nine cents a litre in Ottawa and across Ontario by Friday morning.
McTeague says oil prices are falling due to fears in the United States over a possible recession, the U.S. debt ceiling and the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to increase interest rates a quarter point.
Gas in Ottawa is expected to drop four cents a litre on Thursday to 152.9 cents a litre, followed by a five cents a litre drop on Friday to 147.9 cents a litre.
Ottawa motorists are paying $1.56 a litre for gas on Wednesday.
According to Ottawagasprices.com, gas was selling for $1.82 one year ago.
-
Active weapons investigation near Kitchener public schoolWaterloo regional police are currently in the area of Westmount Road and Glasgow Street investigating a weapons incident.
-
'The ship sank all over again': Families of victims in wreck recall Gordon LightfootDarren Muljo was six years old when his teacher asked the students in his elementary school class to pick a song they wanted to learn to play.
-
Saskatoon marks Red Dress Day 2023The City of Saskatoon has created a red dress display in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
-
Here's how you can celebrate the coronation of King Charles in OttawaCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at how you can celebrate the coronation of King Charles III in Ottawa this weekend.
-
An hour-by-hour look at the King's coronationKing Charles and Queen Camilla are set to be crowned in a history-making ceremony at Westminster Abbey. CTVNews.ca offers an hour-by-hour breakdown of what to expect on Saturday.
-
Firefighters tend to early morning structure fire in Aurora, Ont.Central York Fire Services were called to the fire at a building on Yonge Street, between Kennedy Street and Reuben Street, just before 3:30 a.m.
-
Councillor ousted by fellow members, files complaint alleging bullyingA battle is brewing in a rural municipality in Manitoba where one councillor says her fellow members of council ousted her – something the province says can only be done by the court.
-
Huronia West OPP honours long-time auxiliary sergeantHuronia West Ontario Provincial Police is celebrating one of its members for his many years of service to the community.
-
Notley promises to hire teachers, education assistants if NDP wins Alberta electionAlberta's NDP is promising to hire thousands of teachers and support workers in the public education system if the party wins the provincial election set for May 29.