Here's when gas prices will drop four cents a litre in Ottawa
Your Father's Day road trip in Ottawa will be a little cheaper, as gas prices fall to the lowest level since the end of May.
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop four cents a litre on Sunday to 200.9 cents a litre.
Gas prices hit a record high $2.15 last Saturday at gas stations across Ottawa.
"Every time there are good job numbers or very high inflation numbers in the United States and in Canada, the response by markets is that this will inevitably bring higher interest rates. With higher interest rates, the perception is it'll weaken the demand for everything," McTeague told CTV News Toronto about the recent drop in gas prices.
However, McTeague says the lack of supply, worsened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions against Russia, should drive prices back up.
Gas prices in Ottawa have remained above $2 a litre since May 29.
According to Ottawagasprices.com, the average price of gas in Ottawa was $1.25 a year ago, and $0.92 in June 2020.
-
Organizers explain why Manitoba Marathon went ahead despite heat warningsOrganizers of the Manitoba Marathon are explaining why the event initially went ahead despite heat warnings Sunday and was only cancelled mid-race causing confusion for runners.
-
'Chaos' and 'travel hell': YVR bracing for influx of travellers as vaccine mandate endsVancouver International Airport is making preparations for an influx of travellers as industry experts warn more delays, not fewer, will be the result of the suspended vaccine mandate requirement for air travel.
-
Crashed Car Awareness Campaign: MADD Fredericton shares visual consequence of driving impairedThe Fredericton chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) has partnered with its local police department to bring attention to impaired driving through a very eye-catching campaign.
-
Four Sudbury miners honoured nearly four decades after a tragic workplace incidentIt’s been 38 years, but the memories of Wayne St. Michel, Sulo Korpela, Richard Chenier and Daniel Lavallee live on.
-
Residential school closures didn't end cycle of assimilation, says 'Millennium Scoop' survivor as lawsuit approvedThe certification of a class-action lawsuit on behalf of off-reserve Indigenous children who were taken from their families and placed in non-indigenous care gave Cheyenne Stonechild a long-awaited sense of validation.
-
'Occurrence' at Red River Ex leaves one in hospital in critical condition: Winnipeg policeWinnipeg police are investigating after one person was hospitalized due to an incident at the Red River Exhibition.
-
Police identify victim of fatal Etobicoke shootingToronto police have identified a man who died following a double shooting in Etobicoke last week.
-
Get out the repellant: Experts expect more mosquitoes if water levels keep risingThe team that helps control the Lower Mainald's mosquito population is keeping a close eye on the Fraser River.
-
'A big squeal': Woman recounts coyote attack seriously injuring YorkieA Markham woman is sharing her story about a frightening coyote attack which left her her 9-year-old Yorkie seriously injured.