Here's when gas prices will increase eight cents a litre in Ottawa
Ottawa motorists will want to fill up the gas tank today, before a significant increase in prices at the pumps heading into the weekend.
Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will increase eight cents a litre in Ottawa on Friday, bringing gas prices to $1.749 a litre.
An eight cent a litre increase is expected across southern Ontario.
Gas prices dropped 20 cents a litre over a three-day period last week, with stations selling gasoline for 159.9 cents a litre on Saturday. Motorists saw a seven cents a litre increase in prices on Sunday.
McTeague told Newstalk 580 CFRA last week that motorists shouldn't expect the lower gas prices to last.
"The markets, I think, are overestimating the amount of demand drop we've seen in the United States and underestimating the severest supply shortage that we're having," McTeague said.
According to ottawagasprices.com, the average price of gasoline in Ottawa one year ago was $1.31 a litre.
-
Man's body recovered from water in Huntsville: OPPOPP is investigating after the body of a 33-year-old man was found in the water off Crescent Bay Lane in Huntsville.
-
Clear skies, warm weather in store to enjoy the peak of the Perseids meteor showerWhile a supermoon is expected to wash out all but the very brightest of this year's Perseids meteor shower, astronomy experts say if you choose your spot well, you will still be able to enjoy it.
-
Unoccupied boat found in Ohio, police continue search for missing Port Burwell boaterA search for a missing boater continues in Lake Erie after an unoccupied boat was found along the shoreline in Madison, Ohio.
-
Transportation expert weighs in on roundabout saftey following collision in KitchenerAsk people driving and walking in the area of the Erb St. West and Ira Needles Blvd. roundabout, and it’s not hard to find someone with concerns or the story of a close call.
-
-
Sask. Amber Alert suspect found working campground security at South Dakota biker rallyThe suspect at the centre of Saskatchewan's recent Amber Alert was working campground security for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally when police arrested him, according to campers.
-
Brother of imprisoned military veteran in Belize calls for safe returnThe family of J.R. Smith, locked up in a Belize prison for nearly two weeks, is hoping the Canadian government steps up for the military veteran charged with murder in a mass shooting at a nightclub.
-
Butterfly release program in Manitoba seeing successThe Assiniboine Park Conservancy released more than 200 endangered butterflies back into the landscape this year.
-
Antigonish RCMP investigating damage to fire department’s water stationPolice in Antigonish County are investigating an act of vandalism after someone cut a filling pipe at a water station used by a fire department.