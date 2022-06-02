Here's when gasoline will hit a new record high in Ottawa this week

Ottawa drivers will be paying record-high prices to fill up their gas tanks this weekend.

Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says prices will hit $2.11 a litre on Saturday at stations in Ottawa and across southern Ontario.

Gas prices increased a penny overnight to 203.9 cents a litre at Ottawa stations. McTeague says there will be another five cent a litre increase on Friday to $2.089 a litre, followed by a three cents a litre hike on Saturday to 211.9 cents a litre.

McTeague told CTV News Toronto gas prices have been rising significantly due to supply shortages, heavily fuelled by sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

McTeague adds summer travel demand is making the situation worse.

The highest price for gasoline in Ottawa was $2.09 a litre on May 18.

According to ottawagasprices.com, the average price of gasoline was $1.25 a litre one year ago.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Miriam Katawazi