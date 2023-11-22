Here’s when Highway 401 through Cambridge will reopen

After nearly three years of construction, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) says Highway 401 through Cambridge is expected to fully reopen by the end of the year – but that won’t quite be the end of the project.

Work on the highway between Hespeler Road and Townline Road started at the end of 2020.

“It’s very frustrating, especially around the rush hour for sure,” driver Sydney MacLeod said. “You end up sitting on the highway for hours and hours.”

WHAT WORK WAS DONE?

In the past three years, the province has widened the highway from six lanes to ten, replaced the Hespeler Road bridges and fixed the underpasses at Townline Road and Wellington County Road 32.

Last month, traffic signal poles went up.

Most recently, light poles were placed and surface paving started. Lanes were periodically closed throughout the day and overnight, forcing drivers to adjust and sometimes slam on the brakes.

“There is no sign to slow down,” delivery truck driver Dave Bhattel said. “There should be a sign… Sometimes you’re going 100 and the traffic is stuck.”

WHEN WILL 401 REOPEN?

In an email the MTO said:

“The majority of the project is expected to be complete by the end of 2023 with all general purpose lanes and HOV lanes open.”

But there could be some more closures in the future.

"There will be some work related to repairs and lighting in the new year. This work may require short-term lane closure," the MTO said.

Some drivers say, despite the years of headaches, the expanded highway will be worth the wait.

"I think it's worth it,” MacLeod said. “I think there's a lot of commuters around here. There's a lot of people from the K-W area going to Toronto – even between Cambridge and Guelph. So I think the expansion will be worth it at the end. I know it's a little frustrating."

The MTO says travellers can stay up to date with on the work any traffic delays it may cause on Ontario 511.