Here's when Hwy. 417 will be closed for construction in Ottawa this summer

Sections of Hwy. 417 will be closed two out of the next three weekends for construction and a bridge installation.

Highway 417 will be closed in both directions between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road from Friday, July 28 at 11 p.m. until Monday, July 31 at 5 a.m. for the installation of a pedestrian bridge linked to the new light-rail transit line.

A section of Hwy. 417 will also be closed in both directions in central Ottawa from Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 14 at 6 a.m. for the replacement of the Percy Street bridge. The highway will be closed eastbound between Carling Avenue and Metcalfe Street, and westbound between Metcalfe Street and Bronson Avenue.

There are three Hwy. 417 closures planned this summer for construction work. A section of Hwy. 417 was closed between July 13 and 17 for the replacement of the Bronson Avenue bridge.

Here is what you need to know about the two Hwy. 417 closures the weekends of July 28-31 and Aug. 10-14

O-Train West extension pedestrian bridge

Highway 417 and select ramps will be closed in both directions from Friday, July 28 at 11 p.m. until Monday, July 31 at 5 a.m. for the installation of the O-Train pedestrian bridge.

"The closure is required as part of the Stage 2 West extension to install a pedestrian bridge that will enhance neighbourhood connectivity and provide direct access to the future Queensview Station from Baxter Road," the city said.

The following Hwy. 417 ramps will be closed during the installation:

The eastbound on-ramps from Richmond Road

The eastbound on-ramps from Pinecrest Road

The eastbound off-ramp to Woodroffe Avenue

The westbound on-ramp from Maitland Avenue

The westbound on-ramp from Woodroffe Avenue

The westbound off-ramp to Pinecrest Road

Here are the recommended detours:

Westbound detour

Exit Highway 417 at Woodroffe Avenue

Turn right on Woodroffe Avenue

Turn left on Carling Avenue

Turn left at Richmond Road

Turn left at Pinecrest Road

Turn right on to the on-ramp to re-enter Highway 417

Or

Exit Highway 417 at Woodroffe Avenue

Turn right on Woodroffe Avenue

Turn left on Carling Avenue

Turn left at Richmond Road

Turn right on to the on-ramp to re-enter Highway 417

Eastbound detour

Exit Highway 417 at Greenbank Road

Turn right on Greenbank Road

Turn left on Baseline Road

Turn left on Woodroffe Avenue

Turn right onto the on-ramp to re-enter Highway 417

Percy Street bridge replacement

A section of Hwy. 417 will be closed from Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. to Monday, Aug. 14 at 6 a.m. for the replacement of the Percy Street bridge.

Highway 417 eastbound will be closed between Carling Avenue and Metcalfe Street, while the westbound lanes will be closed between Metcalfe Street and Bronson Avenue.

As part of the construction, the following on-ramps will be closed.

Eastbound

Carling Avenue on-ramp

Parkdale Avenue on-ramp

Maitland Avenue on-ramp

Westbound

O'Connor Street on-ramp

Lyon Street north on-ramp (already closed)

Detours

Westbound

Drivers will get off Hwy. 417 at Metcalfe/O'Connor Street

Drive west on Catherine Street

Enter Hwy. 417 at Bronson Avenue

Eastbound

Drivers exit Hwy. 417 at Carling Avenue

Drive east on Carling Avenue to Bronson Avenue

Drive south on Bronson Avenue to Riverside Drive

Drive east on Riverside Drive to Hwy. 417

Other roads

Percy Street will be closed between Catherine Avenue and Chamberlain Avenue from Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. until Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 6 a.m.

Chamberlain Avenue will be closed between Percy Street and Bronson Avenue from Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. until Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 6 a.m.