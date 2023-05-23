Here's when LRT service will be disrupted in June for maintenance

There will be numerous disruptions to LRT service in Ottawa for two weeks in June for annual maintenance activities.

Transit Services general manager Renée Amilcar says the Rideau Transit Group (RTG) will be performing maintenance at different times between June 5 and June 19, which will require partial line closures. R1 buses will fill the gaps.

"Where possible, maintenance will occur during the evening hours to minimize impacts to customer travel. There are eight days, however, where R1 bus service will operate on a portion of the line for the full day," Amilcar wrote in a memo Tuesday.

RTG will be addressing water infiltration in the downtown tunnel, grinding the tracks across the entire line to reduce noise and vibration, inspecting and maintaining the overhead power system, removing vegetation within the guideway and performing other maintenance and cleaning.

The only day within that two-week period where there will be no service disruptions is Thursday, June 15.

Amilcar said R1 bus service will operate "frequently" during disruptions and staff and signage would be posted at stops to direct transit riders.

Here is the service schedule for the two-week period:

June 5

8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Train service: Hurdman to Blair

R1 service: Tunney's Pasture to Hurdman

June 6

8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Tremblay to Blair

R1 service: Lyon to Blair

June 7

8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Tremblay to Blair

R1 service: Lyon to Blair

June 8

8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Train service: Hurdman to Blair

R1 service: Tunney's Pasture to Hurdman

June 9

5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Hurdman to Blair

R1 service: Lyon to Hudman

8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament

R1 service: Lyon to Blair

June 10

6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Hurdman to Blair

R1 service: Lyon to Hurdman

8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Train service: Hurdman to Blair

R1 service: Tunney's Pasture to Hurdman

June 11

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Hurdman to Blair

R1 service: Lyon to Hurdman

8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Train service: Hurdman to Blair

R1 service: Tunney's Pasture to Hurdman

June 12

5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Hurdman to Blair

R1 service: Lyon to Hurdman

8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Train service: Hurdman to Blair

R1 service: Tunney's Pasture to Hurdman

June 13

8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Train service: Lyon to Blair

R1 service: Tunney's Pasture to Rideau

June 14

8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Train Service: Tunney's Pasture to Rideau

R1 service: Rideau to Blair

June 15

Full Line 1 service

June 16

5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Hurdman to Blair

R1 service: Lyon to Hurdman

8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament

R1 service: Lyon to Blair

June 17

6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Hurdman to Blair

R1 service: Lyon to Hurdman

8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament

R1 service: Lyon to Blair

June 18

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Hurdman to Blair

R1 service: Lyon to Hurdman

8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Hurdman to Blair

R1 service: Lyon to Blair

June 19

5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Hurdman to Blair

R1 service: Lyon to Hurdman

8 p.m. to 1 a.m.