Here's when Ottawa could receive 15 to 30 cm of snow

The first significant snowstorm of 2023 could bring up to 30 cm of snow to Ottawa by the end of the work week.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for Ottawa, calling for heavy snow beginning Thursday evening.

"Snow falling across the area will intensify Thursday evening and will continue into Friday afternoon," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"At this time, snowfall amounts are forecast to be in the 15 to 30 cm range. However, uncertainty remains regarding the track of the Colorado low responsible for this snowfall."

The weather agency warns rapidly accumulating snow could create difficult travel conditions Thursday night and Friday morning.

"Avoid travel if possible."

Ottawa has only received 2.7 cm of snow so far in January, including 1.8 cm last Friday.

Here is a look at the forecast for Ottawa.

Becoming cloudy this evening then periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Temperature steady near minus 8 C.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of snow. High minus 1 C.

Snow at times heavy Thursday night. Amount 10 to 20 cm. Temperature steady near minus 1 C.

Environment Canada is calling for more snow on Friday, with a high of minus 1 C.

The outlook for Saturday and Sunday calls for sunshine both days.

The winter storm watch is in effect for Cornwall-Morrisburg, Prescott and Russell, Renfrew-Pembroke and Barry's Bay and Smiths Falls-Lanark and Sharbot Lake.

Environment Canada says all areas could see 15 to 30 cm of snow Thursday night and into Friday.

Quebec

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Pontiac, and a winter storm warning for Upper Gatineau-Papineau.

The snowfall warning for the Fort William-Shawville area calls for 15 cm of snow by Saturday morning.

The winter storm warning for Lievre River area, Low-Wakefield area, Maniwaki-Gracefield, Papineau and Papineauville area says areas could see 20 to 40 cm of snow by Friday afternoon.

"A low pressure system from Colorado is moving toward the province of Quebec while intensifying," Environment Canada said.

"More sustained snow will gradually start Thursday evening over Southwestern Quebec before reaching the remaining areas of Central and Eastern Quebec on Friday morning."

Heavy rain for Kingston, Belleville

While Ottawa could see up to 30 cm of snow, an area stretching from Kingston to Belleville and Toronto will see heavy rain on Thursday night.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Kingston, Odessa, Napanee, Picton, Belleville, Quinte West and Cobourg.

"Light showers and drizzle will give way to rain, heavy at times, late Thursday afternoon and then change to snow by Friday morning," Environment Canada said.

"Note that the partially frozen ground may have a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall. A few centimetres of snow can be expected by Friday evening."