Here's when Ottawa could see 20 to 30 mm of rain this week
Ottawa is set to receive some much-needed rain to start the work week, with up to 30 mm of rain expected by Tuesday.
Ottawa only received 7.2 mm of rain through the first 10 days of June. A total of 15 mm of rain has been recorded in Ottawa over the past three weeks.
A burn ban remains in effect for the city due to the dry conditions.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for up to 10 mm of rain on Monday, with another 10 to 20 mm of rain Monday night.
Periods of rain will begin around 12 p.m. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The forecast high is 26 C, but the humidex will make it feel more like 30.
The rain will continue Monday night and the overnight low will be 15 C.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for periods of rain or drizzle ending in the morning. It will then be cloudy. The forecast high is 22 C, but the humidex will make it feel more like 25.
Expect cloudy periods Tuesday evening and an overnight low of 12 C.
The outlook for Wednesday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23 C.
Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 23 C and a low of 12 C.
