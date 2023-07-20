Here's when Ottawa could see 30 to 50 mm of rain
It will be a hot and sunny day in Ottawa, but record-breaking rain is in the forecast for overnight and Friday.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, calling for 30 to 50 mm of rain tonight and Friday.
"Heavy rain may cause flash flooding and ponding on roads. Localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas," Environment Canada said in a statement.
"Rain is expected to taper off Friday evening."
The record for greatest rainfall on July 21 is 20.6 mm, set back in 1980.
The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Thursday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C, with the humidex making it feel like 30 degrees.
Showers beginning near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm. Low 17.
Showers on Friday with a risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. High 23 C, with the humidex making it feel like 29 degrees.
Looking ahead to the weekend, rain is possible on Saturday with a high of 24 C and it will be sunny on Sunday with a high of 28 C.
