Here's when Ottawa gas prices will drop 12 cents a litre

Ottawa motorists will find some relief at the gas pumps heading into the first weekend of August, as prices are set to drop by 12 cents by Friday morning.

Gas prices dropped six cents a litre Thursday morning in Ottawa and across Ontario to 173.9 cents a litre.

President of Canadians for Affordable Energy Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop another six cents a litre on Friday, to an average of 167.9 cents a litre.

Prices reached a record $2.15 a litre in mid-June, but have been on the decline amid a drop in demand and rising fears about a recession.

Gas prices briefly dropped to $1.68 a litre on July 23, before a seven cent a litre increase in prices.

The Ontario government cut the gas tax rate on July 1 from 14.7 cents per litre to 9 cents per litre.

According to ottawagasprices.com, the average price of gasoline in Ottawa was $1.32 a litre in August 2021 and near 92 cents a litre in August 2020.