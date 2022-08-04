Here's when Ottawa gas prices will drop 20 cents a litre

Ottawa motorists will find some relief at the gas pumps this weekend, as prices drop to the lowest levels in more than three months.

Gas prices are expected to drop 20 cents a litre at stations in Ottawa and across Ontario by Saturday morning.

Motorists were filling up for $1.739 cents a litre in Ottawa on Thursday following a six cents a litre drop.

President of Canadians for Affordable Energy Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop another six cents a litre on Friday, followed by an eight cent a litre decrease on Saturday.

"Score on the score. By waiting until Sat to fill up you will score a 20 ct/litre savings since Thurs at the pumps," McTeague said on Twitter.

Gas prices are expected to drop to 159.9 cents a litre at stations in Ottawa on Saturday.

Gas briefly dropped to $1.68 a litre on July 23, before a seven cent a litre increase in prices. According to ottawagasprices.com, the average price of gasoline in Ottawa was around $1.61 a litre in mid April.

Prices reached a record $2.15 a litre in mid-June, but have been on the decline amid a drop in demand and rising fears about a recession.

The Ontario government cut the gas tax rate on July 1 from 14.7 cents per litre to 9 cents per litre.

According to ottawagasprices.com, the average price of gasoline in Ottawa was $1.32 a litre in August 2021 and near 92 cents a litre in August 2020.