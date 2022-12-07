Here's when Ottawa gas prices will drop to the lowest level of 2022

Ottawa motorists will enjoy more relief at the gas pumps this week, as prices drop to the lowest level of the year.

Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop two cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations on Thursday to 138.9 cents a litre.

"Take advantage of irrational energy market traders," McTeague said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The cheapest price for gasoline in Ottawa was 140.9 cents a litre back on Jan. 2.

Prices are expected to fall another three cents a litre on Friday to 135.9 cents. McTeague says that would be the lowest price since Dec. 9, 2021.

Gas prices hit a record $2.15 a litre in mid-June, before declining over the summer amid a drop in demand and rising fears about a recession. In October, prices reached 180.9 cents a litre, before steadily falling.

The Ontario government announced last month that it would extend the province's 5.7 cents a litre cut on gas taxes for another year.