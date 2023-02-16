Here's when Ottawa will receive 5-10 cm of snow and ice pellets

Mother Nature is set to remind Ottawa residents it's still winter.

A winter storm is set to bring 5 to 10 cm of snow and ice pellets to Ottawa Thursday night and Friday, one day after Ottawa set a record for warm temperatures. Wednesday's high of 9.6 C set a record for the warmest Feb. 15 in Ottawa history.

A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Ottawa, calling for snow mixed with ice pellets or freezing rain on Friday.

"Snow is expected beginning late this evening and will taper to light flurries Friday morning. Snow may mix with ice pellets or freezing drizzle at times tonight," Environment Canada said in a statement. "Areas that have more frequent periods of ice pellets may see lower total accumulations."

The forecast calls for snow mixed with ice pellets beginning Thursday evening, with snow ending Friday morning.

Environment Canada calls for a low of -8 C Thursday night, and a high of -7C on Friday.

Here is a look at the Family Day weekend forecast for Ottawa:

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 0 C.

Sunday: Cloudy. High +3 C

Monday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High +3 C

Environment Canada is calling for temperatures to drop to -15 C on Monday and -14 C on Tuesday.