Here's when Regina's Blanco Cantina location will open

A popular Western Canadian Mexican-themed restaurant and bar is set to open a Regina location later this month.

Blanco Cantina has been undergoing prep work at its Albert Street location for several months, posting an opening date of June 12.

The location previously housed La Bodega.

Blanco’s website touts the bar’s proximity to Mosaic Stadium, Wascana Park, and the Royal Saskatchewan Museum.

The chain began in Calgary in 2015, and has since expanded to six locations in Alberta. Regina will become Blanco’s second Saskatchewan location, the other being based in Saskatoon.

Blanco franchising agreements are controlled through Recipe Unlimited Corporation, which also owns the rights to a number of restaurant chains including Montana’s, East Side Mario’s and Swiss Chalet.

According to Recipe’s website, the total investment to open a new Blanco location is between $1 million and $1.45 million with startup costs of around $500,000. The franchise fee is listed as $60,000.