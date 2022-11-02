iHeartRadio

Here's when the clocks go back in Ottawa


Ending daylight saving time would mean it would be light at night longer through the entire year. (The Canadian Press)

It’s time to fall back.

Daylight saving time in Ontario ends this weekend. At 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, clocks will be turned back one hour.

The sunrise on Sunday, the first day without daylight saving time, will be at 6:49 a.m. in Ottawa.

Sunset will be at 4:43 p.m.

On Dec. 21, the shortest day of the year, the sun will set in Ottawa at 4:22 p.m.

Daylight saving time starts again on March 12, 2023.

