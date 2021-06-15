Here's when the Ottawa Redblacks will play in 2021

The Ottawa Redblacks will play in front of their home fans for the first time in nearly 22 months when they welcome the B.C. Lions on Aug. 28.

The Canadian Football League released its schedule for a shortened 14-game season on Tuesday. The Redblacks will open their season on the road on Aug. 7, facing the newly-named Edmonton Elks.

Their first home game is scheduled for Week 4 when they host the B.C. Lions on Aug. 28.

The Redblacks’ last game was a 42-32 loss to Montreal on Nov. 1, 2019 at TD Place. The entire 2020 CFL season was cancelled because of the pandemic.

The Ontario government has not yet provided a timeline for when fans will be welcomed back to sporting events. On Monday, it provided new guidance for professional and elite amateur sports teams returning to play.

On Monday, the CFL voted to play a shortened season this year. It kicks off with a Grey Cup rematch on Thursday, Aug. 5, when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Ottawa Redblacks 2021 schedule

Week 1: Saturday, Aug. 7 at Edmonton

Week 2: Bye

Week 3: Saturday, Aug. 21 at Saskatchewan

Week 4: Saturday. Aug. 28 vs. B.C.

Week 5: Friday, Sept. 3 vs. Montreal

Week 6: Saturday, Sept. 11 at B.C.

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: Wednesday, Sept. 22 vs Hamilton

Week 9: Tuesday, Sept. 28 vs. Edmonton

Week 10: Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Toronto

Week 10: Monday, Oct. 11 at Montreal

Week 11: Saturday, Oct. 16 vs. Montreal

Week 12: Saturday, Oct. 23 at Hamilton

Week 13: Friday, Oct. 29 vs. Calgary

Week 14: Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Toronto

Week 15: Bye

Week 16: Friday, Nov. 19 at Montreal