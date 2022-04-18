Here's when the spring snow is supposed to start in Ottawa
Winter might officially be over, but at least one more blast of spring snow is on the way for Ottawa.
Rain is expected to begin late Monday evening, with Environment Canada calling for a change to snow overnight as temperatures fall to 1 C.
Up to 4 cm of snow could fall in the capital by the morning.
On Tuesday, snow will continue in the morning but will change to rain in the afternoon. Up to 5 cm of snow could fall by the afternoon. Tuesday's forecast high is 5 C.
A weather advisory from Environment Canada says the region could snow falling at a rate of 3 cm an hour at times, reducing visibility.
"The onset of precipitation will likely begin as rain before changing over to snow. The snow is expected to fall heavily early Tuesday morning leading to reduced visibility at times. Above freezing temperatures today may limit snowfall accumulations somewhat, especially on surfaces such as roads and sidewalks," Environment Canada said.
Expect cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain tomorrow evening. Temperatures will fall to 0 C overnight.
Things will warm back up on Wednesday with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 10 C. The normal seasonal high at this time of year is 13 C.
