Here’s when the Stanley Cup is expected to come to Kitchener

It appears the Stanley Cup will be making an appearance in Kitchener later this summer thanks to Kitchener local and Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Nicolas Hague.

In an email to subscribers the Kitchener Minor Hockey Association (KMHC) says the cup will be in Kitchener on Aug. 27 at the Activa Sportsplex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are so proud of hometown hockey inspiration Nic Hague! The entire community watched with great pride and excitement as the Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup Championship,” said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic in a news release. “Nic reminds all of us to never give up on our childhood dreams and that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.”

The hockey organization says other activities will include photos and autographs with Hague, Super Deker Fun, KMHA Top Shot Hockey Net, a number of other interactive hockey-type activities, and a hot dog BBQ hosted by the Kitchener Minor Hockey Association.

There will also be a raffle for an autographed Hague jersey with the proceeds going towards Kitchener Minor Hockey Association and Hague’s charity of choice, KidSport Kitchener Waterloo.