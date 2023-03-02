Here's when those new green carts will be delivered to Saskatoon homes

The city has unveiled its timeline for when green bins will be delivered to Saskatoon homes ahead of the launch of the new city-wide organics program.

Delivery of the green bins, along with an accompanying kitchen pail to collect compostable material, is set to begin on March 13 and will continue until April 29.

According to a report heading to the city council's environment committee, the city expects to deliver 12,000 bins weekly. The bin and pail combo will be left at the front of a resident's property. The city says those with back-lane collection will have to relocate their new carts accordingly.

The carts and pails will be delievered between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

Startin in May, a monthly fee for the new green cart program will begin showing up on city utility bills, adding an average monthly cost of $6.73.

Biweekly green cart collection is expected to begin May 1.