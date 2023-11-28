Here's when to expect Essa Road under Highway 400 to be closed for bridge demolition
Motorists will have to pack their patience and find alternate routes when a section of busy road in Barrie's south end is temporarily closed for construction.
Essa Road under Highway 400 from Fairview Road to Ardagh Road will be closed from 9 p.m. on Saturday until 10 a.m. on Sunday for crews to demolish the Essa Road bridge.
During this time, no traffic, including emergency vehicles, will be able to travel through the closure.
The westbound Essa Road to the southbound Highway 400 ramp will also be closed.
The work will likely result in lane closures on the highway, but the 400 will remain open.
The work is weather dependent and will be pushed to Sat., Dec. 9, if necessary.
The Ministry of Transportation project aims to alleviate traffic congestion throughout the area and is expected to be completed in late 2025.
