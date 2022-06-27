Here's when u-pick strawberry farms will be open in Manitoba
With summer now in early bloom, so too are strawberry fields across Manitoba.
Angie Cormier, executive director of the Prairie Fruit Growers Association (PFGA) said many u-pick strawberry farms will be ready to welcome visitors to their fields next week.
“There are some farms that might be opening this coming weekend for strawberries, and then Saskatoons, haskaps, sour cherries, raspberries will be following shortly after that,” she said, noting her own business, Cormier Berry Patch will open next week.
Currently, Cormier notes most strawberries are starting to flower. With the right amount of heat and moisture, they’ll be ripe and ready for picking by next week.
However, the treacherous spring brought its challenges to producers.
“Unfortunately, there were some farms that got a lot of moisture, that were underwater, so some of those farms have been affected,” she said. “But looking forward here for picking for the next couple of weeks. It looks very good.”
Before you grab your basket and head to a farm, Cormier recommends checking out the PFGA’s website for picking tips. She also urges folks to contact the farm they plan to visit ahead of time to ensure they are open.
-
Coun. Janz facing complaint over retweet calling police officer a 'pig'An Edmonton city councillor on Monday both apologized for a social media post he shared and called an attempt to have him sanctioned for it a "smear job."
-
New funding helping expand patient input for health research and the health-care systemNew funding in the province is making sure Manitobans have input about health research and the health-care system.
-
Sudbury welcomes accessible community gardenSudbury Shared Harvest helped open a new accessible community garden at Ryan Heights Playground in the city.
-
NDP pushes for more consultation before any Alberta insulin pump program changesAlberta's Official Opposition wants the province to conduct more public consultation sessions with Insulin Pump Therapy Program (IPTP) users before any further changes are announced.
-
Speed cushions aim to accelerate safety on Barrie streetsBarrie officials are hoping the new pair of speed cushions on Montserrand Street will provide a big safety boost in the neighbourhood.
-
Police investigating after death threats made towards two religious groups in video shot in Yonge-Dundas squareToronto police’s hate crime unit is investigating after an individual allegedly called for the death of members of two religious groups in a video posted on social media.
-
WestJet passengers question baggage issue that left them stranded at Halifax StanfieldAfter a week in Florida with her folks, Jillian and Justin Bean should be fairly well-rested, but that's not quite the case thanks to an unusual experience at the Halifax International Airport when they touched down Sunday night.
-
Strong winds, high water levels lead to flooding along western shores of Lake WinnipegPeople living in and around Gimli, Man. are cleaning up after high lake levels and heavy winds caused flooding along the western shores of Lake Winnipeg.
-
SIU clears LPS officer in shooting death of London man last OctoberThe Special Investigations Unit has found that a London police officer did not commit a criminal offence in the shooting death of tennis coach Justin Bourassa last October.