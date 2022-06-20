Here's when Vancouver's Kitsilano Pool might reopen after extensive damage

Vancouver's beloved Kitsilano Pool might reopen this summer in spite of earlier concerns that extensive damage from a winter storm could leave the destination closed all season.

The Vancouver Park Board announced an updated timeline for the pool's potential reopening Monday, saying it strongly depends on dry weather.

In April, the board said the pool wouldn't open for the May long weekend and warned repairs might not be completed at all this summer. But now, the pool could reopen in late July.

The pool sustained significant damage after a winter storm and king tide in early January. Inspections after the storm showed there were "substantial cracks, movement of cement slabs and gaps in the expansion joints."

"Following an extensive assessment, staff have confirmed the pool’s structural integrity has not been compromised, and the pool can be safely refilled once the cracks on its concrete surface are sealed," a statement from the park board said.

"In order for the sealant to cure properly, the weather needs to be consistently dry for one week."

After that, it'll take another two weeks to fill the pool and treat the water.

If the weather co-operates, the pool will be open from July 30 to Sept. 5. More long-term assessments of the pool and necessary repairs will be done in the off-season.