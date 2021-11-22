Here's when Waterloo Region will start vaccinating 5-11-year-olds

Health partners in Waterloo Region will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to children between five and 11 years old on Friday.

Appointments will open on the region's vaccination booking site for that age group on Tuesday.

A news release from the region said they've opened "a sufficient number of appointments" for the next four weeks so children can get a first dose before the holidays.

Health Canada announced the Pfizer vaccine was approved for children under 12 on Friday and the first doses of the child's vaccine landed in Canada over the weekend.

Vaccines will be administered at regional clinics, primary care offices and pharmacies.

Ontario released its guidance for vaccinating children on Monday. The region said it will receive vaccine doses for children between five and 11 in two shipments in the coming days.

Children in this age group can receive their second dose in eight weeks.

The region said its three clinics, located at Cambridge Pinebush, The Boardwalk and Wellesley, will only administer first and second doses between Nov. 27 and Dec. 12 to prioritize vaccinating children.

Pinebush will increase capacity on Dec. 11 and 12 with a goal to vaccinate 3,000 children per day for an "Every Dose Counts" event.

Anyone eligible for a third dose will be able to get one at a regional clinic until this Friday. Third dose appointments will open again on Dec. 13.

The region said it's working with local school boards to create opportunities to vaccinate children at schools. Dates and locations of school vaccination clinics will be available in the coming days.

Anyone with concerns about the vaccine is encouraged to speak with their family doctor, paediatrician or another health professional. Resources are also available on the region's website.